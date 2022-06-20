A COUNCIL fears an essential hospital redevelopment to future-proof community health may be scrapped at the next election after a drawn-out timeline was revealed.
Gunnedah Shire Council is seeking assurance that the build promised by the coalition government will go ahead if they lose the March 2023 state election.
Advertisement
The council will write to the shadow Minister for Health Ryan Park, as well as Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor, seeking commitment to the hospital regardless of government.
The council has demanded the facility's existing 48 beds to be retained, as well as including renal and chemotherapy services.
READ MORE:
The escalation comes after Gunnedah Shire Council was told by the NSW Health Infrastructure team the new hospital would have 18 less beds than the one it would replace.
The council is concerned that construction won't begin until September 2023, which mayor Jamie Chaffey flagged as a problem.
If tenders aren't called for and awarded before the caretaker period for the state election, Cr Chaffey said there's no guarantee the hospital will be built if an incoming Labor government decides it's not a priority.
"What it is, is simply looking for a bipartisan commitment that the Gunnedah hospital will be built," he said.
When the $53 million to redevelop the hospital was announced in 2019, a promise was made that the services would not go backwards.
"Despite this promise, we now know from the NSW Health Infrastructure team that there will be 19 beds in maternity and in-patients, six beds in day surgery and five beds in emergency, with the addition of six infusion chairs," Cr Chaffey said.
"This means there will be a total of 30 beds in the new hospital, not the 48 beds we currently have.
"We are losing beds."
Gunnedah Shire Councillors voted unanimously to support the motion put forward by the mayor to seek assurance for the hospital and its existing services.
"As a council, we will pursue this matter and demand that the new hospital precinct provide all of the current services, including the 48 beds and the inclusion of renal and chemotherapy services, as promised," he said.
"That's simply why that endorsed position of council is to write to the Labor shadow minister and seek commitment that should they form government after the next state election, they will also be committed to delivering the new hospital for the Gunnedah community.
"If there isn't a commitment then I'll certainly be reaching out to make sure that they clearly understand how important it is for the community of Gunnedah today, but also the generations to come."
Gunnedah has been listed as one of 60 areas in NSW at risk of critical GP shortages, joining Coonabarabran, Glen Innes, Quirindi, Moree, Barrabra and more, according to data from the local primary health network.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.