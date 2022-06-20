Prestigious home in first-class location | 16 Rodeo Drive, Tamworth

This is a rare chance to acquire a home of the highest calibre.
Advertisement
With the ultimate blend of Hamptons style and modern quality, this paramount family home will not disappoint.
There are six, king-sized bedrooms, each with exceptional storage, with one having a large built-in wardrobe and four having a walk-in wardrobe.
The master suite offers the perfect parents' retreat with a walk-in wardrobe, grand size room and large en suite with a freestanding bathtub, double vanities and dual shower with serene views.
There is a media room, giving you the perfect place for movie nights, a large rumpus providing the opportunity to have a games or kids room and the large, open-plan living room with built-in shelving and combustion wood fireplace create the perfect cosy room in winter.
Quality has been the forefront in designing this home with imported French oak hardwood floors, 12ft plus ceilings, plantation shutters, double hung windows and so much more which will leave you in awe with every detail.
The open-plan kitchen features stone benchtops, massive island/breakfast bar, exceptional storage thanks to a large butler's pantry, quality appliances including a Miele dishwasher and Smeg freestanding oven and cooktop.
Outdoors is a fireplace to ensure year-round use, swimming pool and spa; all this coupled with picturesque mountain views.
This is a home for those looking for the executive family lifestyle with a grand home and spacious yard. If you are a golfer this will not disappoint, with a dedicated garage and direct access for a golf cart to the Longyard Golf Course.
Features include:
This property is located on the hills of Hillvue, adjacent to Longyard Golf Course, and walking distance to the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre, Tamworth Sports Dome and numerous sporting fields. It is only a 10-minute drive to the CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.