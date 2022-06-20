HUNDREDS of competitors will be horsing around this week as Tamworth hosts one of the richest reining events on the calendar.
The Australian National Reining Championships returned to the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) for the first time in three years on Monday.
"We're pretty proud to come back after two years off and produce such an awesome show ... and pull the best riders in the country," Reining Australia president Warren Backhouse said.
More than 100 entries have rolled in as horses and riders from as far as New Zealand, Western Australia, South Australia and far north Queensland converge on the country music capital.
"This venue is a massive asset for Tamworth," Mr Backhouse said.
The influx of riders and horses is expected to inject cash into the local economy and there are high hopes the facilities for spectators will also be put to good use too.
"It would be nice to have as many as possible," Mr Backhouse said.
Riders will compete for a share of the $165,000 prize pool in events from Monday to Saturday.
