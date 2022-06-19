A MAN has been rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney following a paragliding accident near Tamworth on Saturday afternoon.
The 44-year-old man landed heavily after paragliding at Mount Borah, about 50 minutes north-west of Tamworth, and sustained injuries.
It's believed he was suffering from spinal injuries when he was attended to by NSW Ambulance paramedics, and then the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service critical care team.
He was then airlifted from the location to Sydney, where he received specialist treatment.
Upon arrival at Royal North Shore Hospital, he was reported to be in a stable condition.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
