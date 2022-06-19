WITH the 2022-23 state budget being announced on Tuesday, the business community has laid out the policies and changes it wants to see throughout NSW, and in the New England in particular.
Much of the rhetoric is still based on COVID, with businesses still very much dealing with the fallout from two years of interrupted trading.
Business NSW regional manager Joe Townsend said some owners also remain cautious to state with full confidence that the age of lockdowns is over, and want to see a further commitment.
"As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to deploy agile and tailored policy making responses remain key," he said.
"Blunt instruments such as state-wide lockdowns and national wage subsidies should be avoided at all costs."
Financial support for people who contract long-COVID remains on the organisation's list of priorities, as it was ahead of the federal budget, while fixing up telecommunications blackspots is another focus.
Mr Townsend said the organisation is also hopeful of seeing solutions to major issues surrounding employment in regional areas, such as housing.
"[We need to] address barriers to housing such as the 'fit-for-purpose' funding models for social housing, regulatory frameworks to adapt to changing social conditions," he said.
On a more local level, Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron said attracting businesses is among the things she wants to see on the agenda.
"With the large investment in the industrial parks and the intermodal in our region we are asking the government to engage and encourage the amount of interstate and international businesses moving into regional NSW particularly the Tamworth Region," she said.
She also expects a fair amount of money to be in the budget for tourism recovery, and is hoping that Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has secured the region a fair "slice of the pie".
Ms Cameron also believes if the city is going to continue growing, then money for water security is a must.
"We grew at a rate of 1.1 per cent and water security for Tamworth is a must - how is the state budget going to support 100,000 population in the Tamworth Region into the future," she said.
"Whether it is a dam upgrade or a reverse osmosis plant for our food manufacturers, water security needs to be enshrined in the state government budget."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
