Swans 'had to fight' for victory over gritty Gunnedah

On paper, the Tamworth Swans' win over Gunnedah today looks to have been a one-sided affair.
But those at No. 1 Oval knew exactly how hard the home side had to work to stave off an ever-improving Bulldogs outfit. This includes Swans co-coach Paul Kelly, who said his side "had to fight a fair bit" to stay in control of the game.
With three goals in the first five minutes, Tamworth players evidently thought they were in for an easy day against the fifth-ranked team in the competition.
But, Kelly said, the Bulldogs demolished that assumption with two quick goals of their own.
"The first half of the game, we weren't playing the footy that we wanted to," he said.
"We kicked three early goals and relaxed, and the boys thought this was gonna be easy, but it wasn't."
Despite their fast start, the Swans' kicking was wayward in the first quarter, during which time they collected more than twice as many behinds as they did goals.
But Tamworth cleaned up its act in the second after a frank talk from Kelly, and steadily began to slot more majors while Gunnedah continued to struggle for breakthroughs.
In the end, the score was 19.23.137 to 5.5.35 in favour of the Swans.
It was a fitting return to form after the side's first defeat of the season in round six against Inverell, and one with which Kelly was "really happy".
The consistent battle against the Bulldogs highlighted the need for the Swans to stay switched on, Kelly said, which can be hard as the playing group in general is fairly laidback.
"They're a very casual bunch of boys," he said.
"So it's hard to get them up and going. They never get too excited, but we spoke after the game and talked about how this competition is really even.
"Every game is a danger game."
