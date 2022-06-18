RUGBY UNION
CENTRAL NORTH
Round 9
First Grade
Gunnedah Red Devils 45 (Tries: R. Spradbrow, J. Perrett, E. Waqavulagi (3), L. Mcarthur, C. Mitchell Conversions: J. Perrett (5)) def Narrabri Blue Boars 10 (Tries: J. Hill, H. Moore).
Pirates 62 (Tries: C. Starr, J. Sharpe, J. Kitchener-waters (3), A. Franklin (2), T. Maslen (2), S. Collett Conversions: B. Rixon (5), J. Kitchener-waters) def Scone Brumbies 17 (Tries: D. Robinson, J. Whale Conversions: D. O'neill (2) Penalty Goals: D. O'Neill).
Walcha Rams 0 Bye
Moree Bulls 0 Bye
Inverell Highlanders 1st XV 41 (Tries: H. King (2), J. Grills, L. Robinson (2), T. Bucknell, S. Momo Conversions: L. Muir (3)) def Quirindi Lions 10 (Tries: L. Grant, C. Redden).
Second Grade
Barraba/Gwydir 46 (Tries: H. Christian (2), R. Staines (2), J. Layton, J. Sloane, J. Rogers, J. Ward Conversions: J. Rafter (3)) def Walcha Rams 7 (Tries: T. Gough Conversions: L. Clarke).
Narrabri Blue Boars 2nd XV 10 (Tries: T. Keys Conversions: Team (1) Penalty Goals: T. Keys) def Gunnedah Rex Devils 10 (Tries: W. Whitney, L. Stewart).
Pirates 64 (Tries: D. Scott (2), R. Witherdin (3), B. Male (2), S. Ervine, J. Dransfield, A. Mepham Conversions: S. Trappel (7)) def Scone Brumbies 0.
Inverell Highlanders 44 (Tries: H. Barnett, H. Fraser (2), J. Worley, J. Nalulu, M. Davidson, J. Oakenfull, E. Balebale Conversions: N. Cumming (2)) def Quirindi Lions 10 (Tries: T. Moore, L. Clift).
Moree Bulls 0 Bye.
Women's 10s
Quirindi Lions 0 Bye.
Barraba/Gwydir 0 Bye.
Narrabri Blue Boars 27 (Tries: T. Gale, T. Woodward (2), G. Cruckshank, A. Wenner Conversions: T. Gale) def Gunnedah Red Devils 22 (Tries: S. Lennon, B. Smyth, J. Jolliffe, K. Odonnell Conversions: K. Odonnell).
Pirates 68 (Tries: S. Partridge (4), R. Ferguson (3), M. O'sullivan (2), K. Ferguson, L. De jong, B. Size Conversions: R. Ferguson, E. Maslen (2), L. De jong) def Scone Brumbies 0.
AFL
NORTH WEST
ROUND 9
Senior Men
Tamworth Swans 19.23.137 def Gunnedah Bulldogs 5.5.35
Tamworth Kangaroos 18.14.122 def New England Nomads 10.6.66
Inverell Saints 29.16.147 def NEMS 8.10.58
Senior Women
Gunnedah Poochettes 11.5.71 def Tamworth Swans 5.5.35
Inverell Saints def Moree Suns by forfeit
Tamworth Kangaroos def New England Nomads by forfeit
RUGBY LEAGUE
GROUP 4
ROUND 10
First Grade
DUNGOWAN 34 (Brett Jarrett 2, Liam Mack, Brandon Parry, Trent Taylor, Zac Parker tries; Trent Taylor 5 goals) d KOOTINGAL-MOONBI 16 (Jacko Brookman, Kyle Cochrane, Liam Hatch tries; Sam Taylor 2 goals).
North Tamworth 70 d Manilla 10.
Werris Creek 36 d Gunnedah 6.
SOCCER
PREMIER DIVISION
First Grade
OVA 3 d Tamworth FC 1
Souths United 2 d Kootingal 0
North Companions 2 d Moore Creek 1
