AN OXLEY High School student has joined the list of lucky students with a keen interest in history to be awarded the 2022 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship will see students take off on a two-week tour exploring some of the most important places associated with Australia's history.
Year 10 student Megan Johnson is most excited to travel to Darwin, because of how far it is from her home in Tamworth.
"That'll be something completely different from where I am," she said.
The students will visit Darwin on the 80th year since the bombing by the Japanese in 1943 during World War Two.
Although Megan thinks the Second World War is alright as far as historical events go, she prefers further back in time.
"I like thinking about what people did in the past and stuff that they experienced that we don't experience today," she said.
"Today's world is so different from back then.
"I think about what they got to do that we don't anymore."
The scholarship aims to develop students' knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war.
A military historian will accompany them and teach them about the nation's military past, and help them understand the importance of commemoration.
The Anzac spirit is really cool, said Megan, and she's excited to learn more about it.
"I think [the Anzacs are] definitely a big part of Australia and our culture," she said.
"I think learning about that and learning about them and what we got to experience back in the world wars will be really interesting."
Out of more than 125 students that applied, just 20 were successful.
The applicants come from places across Sydney and regional NSW, including Armidale, Bathurst, Young and Jindabyne.
A Year 10 student from Armidale Secondary School, Sophia-Rose Markham, will join Megan and the 18 other students on the road.
To win the scholarship, Megan had to write a 1000-word essay about her involvement in the community, her interest in history and why she thought she deserved to win.
She wrote about her role in her school community, in sporting clubs and what that has taught her about growing up and becoming part of the adult world.
Megan is set to go into Year 11 next year. She plans to study extension English, advanced maths, PDHPE, bio and chemistry, but she's still tossing up between legal studies and ancient history.
Megan and Sophia-Rose will take off over the 2022 Spring school holidays from September 26 to October 7.
