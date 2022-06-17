The local council fears plans for gas exploration in the Liverpool Plains could threaten the region's "clean, green" agricultural brand.
Responding to news gas company Santos planned to conduct seismic testing in the area later this year, Liverpool Plains Shire Mayor Doug Hawkins said he'd lobbied governments to quash local exploration licences and would do so again in future.
"We've already indicated to the state government that we're not in favour of it," he said.
"We've done that, I think, a good 12 months ago. We're not anti-mining, we're not anti-development - we're pro-development. But we've been designated here as an agricultural precinct."
Cr Hawkins said the council had spent years developing and marketing the region's agricultural economy.
Even the exploration activities are likely to give pause to future agricultural investment, for fear of the risk to the water aquifer of the area, he said.
"In my time as mayor I've worked hard as a clean, green area for people to farm and for us to be productive," he said.
"To do that you need water... but you need that water to be consistent and guaranteed. And we have that with the aquifer. I don't like to see anything that could damage that water security - that's everything to us."
Santos quietly announced plans to conduct seismic surveys "south-west" of Gunnedah, this week.
The company said it plans to conduct exploration activities including a seismic survey "later this year", for the first time in a decade.
Local and neighbouring MPs were similarly critical of the prospect of expanding gas development.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MP for Barwon, Roy Butler, said many had breathed a sigh of relief when the state government bought back the mining licence for the Shenhua Watermark Coal Mine.
"I think most people - and probably myself to an extent, assumed that meant that they were going to leave the Liverpool Plains alone, because it's such important farmland," he said.
"The idea that they're going to say - yeah we're not going to dig for coal, but we might come back and have a crack at some coal seam gas, I think that's a bit disappointing for people."
Mr Butler said the government had decided not to halt gas development for good in the Liverpool Plains by not permanently quashing expired "zombie" petroleum exploration licences (PELs) in the area.
"We know that from the future of gas strategy, we know that NSW government took most new areas off the table and left the area around Narrabri, those PELs that were recently reanimated," he said. "It's a bizarre decision."
Mr Anderson, the National Party Member for Tamworth, has long declared his opposition to gas exploration within his electorate.
"My position has not changed. I don't want any coal seam gas in the Tamworth electorate," he said, on Friday.
"I don't believe it should be anywhere near our communities in the Tamworth electorate and I will continue to advocate my position at every opportunity."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
