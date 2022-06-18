"FULL to the brim with love" is how Tamworth's golden girl Ashleigh Dallas describes her household at the moment.
The four-time Golden Guitar winner and her husband Chris have just welcomed their second child into the world, a beautiful baby girl, Lillian Clare Dallas.
Advertisement
And, you can hear the pride in Asheligh's voice when she talks about her new family of four.
"We're in an absolute bubble of love at home at the moment," she told the Leader.
The couple are already parents to three-year-old Harriet Lynn, and are enjoying some quiet time to adjust and absorb their new life.
"We're very lucky to have a healthy little girl, our second little daughter, so life is pretty sweet," Ashleigh said.
"We have got a bit of quiet time planned, which is really nice, but also being an independent artist things just keep rolling."
The third-generation country music singer is also welcoming a new musical baby, with her latest single The Moon being released on July 1.
The song is inspired by her own family life and juggling work away while missing those precious moments at home.
"I think the reason it feels so right to be releasing The Moon now is it's a song that's been inspired by the family life," she said.
"My hubby has balanced a lot of working away in his job. It's a song that I wrote about being away from home and you're yearning to be at home with family.
"It feels really nice that this song is on the approach of being released around the same time that we're in this family home life as well, and really living for the moments together because that's what that song's all about."
READ ALSO:
In April, Ashleigh picked up two Golden Guitar awards for Female Artist of the Year and Video of the Year with Luke O'Shea at the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival.
It's a high she still hasn't come down from, and the surprise made her Heart of Home show at Tamworth town hall that same week even more special.
"I feel like we're still rolling on this golden high at the moment," she said.
"To win two Golden Guitars this year at our festival and on such an iconic 50th year celebration, that to me I feel very humbled and honoured by.
Advertisement
"And then to finally play my own solo show at the town hall, which just has so much heart.
"I'm very proud to be a local girl to this region and to present our show with the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium behind it and as the reigning Female Artist of the Year - it really was emotional I'll admit."
The Moon is available for pre-order now.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.