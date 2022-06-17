THE best apprentices and trainees from around the region have been rewarded for their incredible efforts, at the 2022 New England Training Awards ceremony in Tamworth on Friday night.
Lachlan Butler took out the top prize, named Apprentice of the Year, as a result of his work as an engineer with Boss Engineering, while a number of other up-and-comers also received a nod.
Advertisement
NSW Department of Industry New England training services manager, Bede Maher, said the awards are highly sought after and put the winners, and even finalists, on a great pathway.
"This event is a major event for the region, it's an opportunity to be able to recognise high achievers," he said.
"They're deemed to be winners and high achievers through studying their qualifications, through the support of the training organisations and also their family members who have been supporting them along their pathway."
Read also:
Other winners on the night included Vocational Education and Training (VET) in School Student of the Year Sophie Hobden; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Kelly O'Gorman; School Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Tara Vickery; Vocational Student of the Year Emma Pearson; VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year Warren Julius; and Trainee of the Year Shaun Tobin.
The winners will now go on to represent their categories at the 2022 NSW Training Awards o be held at Sydney Town Hall on September 16.
Mr Maher said it's an incredible opportunity to be able to show off their dedication and tenacity on a bigger stage.
"It's a huge feather in the cap to be the top achiever in the particular category, and one hopes they would be able to go on and compete against people from all over NSW," he said.
"If they were to be a winner at the state level it's certainly a huge achievement for them and for the employers that take them on.
"At the end of the day we're very grateful for the opportunity these people take on board as far as going into an apprenticeship, and they're recognised for the work they do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.