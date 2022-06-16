The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Holistic Recovery, a Tamworth mental health organisation, takes on Launch Housing's 'Roughin' It' Challenge

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROUGH NIGHT: Mental health workers at Holistic Recovery are spending the night sleeping rough to raise money and awareness for homelessness. Photo: Peter Hardin

MENTAL HEALTH workers are putting themselves in the shoes of the people they support by spending a night sleeping rough.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.