MENTAL HEALTH workers are putting themselves in the shoes of the people they support by spending a night sleeping rough.
Holistic Recovery helps people in the community recovering from psychosocial issues, and director Bhavin Patel said housing is having a detrimental effect.
Advertisement
"Housing is always an issue, but right now, I could comfortably say it's on peak," he said.
"We want to emphasize homelessness and mental health obviously go hand in hand."
READ MORE:
On Friday, a group from the organisation will take one full backpack and possibly a mat each to brave the cold weather in Tamworth's Anzac Park.
The Roughin' It challenge - created by Victorian charity Launch Housing - aims to show solidarity with those who are homeless and raise some money.
Holistic Recovery used to connect people in need of housing with private real estate, but that's no longer possible.
Sustainable, affordable housing is being neglected, team leader Angela Brazel said.
"If that isn't stable for someone, then you just start to see that knock-on effect, and it really can affect everybody's mental health," she said.
Holistic Recovery is calling for more funding for homelessness, transitional programs and housing affordability.
"Most people can't afford anything outside of a one bedroom unit somewhere and they're very rare to come by, if you can get them," Ms Brazel said.
"Homelessness can occur with anyone, can happen to any of us.
"One or two decisions that are made, you could end up without housing very quickly."
People can support the cause by helping Holistic Recovery reach its goal of $700.
But, Mr Patel said money isn't the only way to show support.
"It could be a jumper sitting in your closet to the homeless person or meal, anything, wherever you can see a person, just trying to help them," he said.
"Time is tough."
Advertisement
Make donations online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.