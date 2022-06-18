AS the weather began to cool, the Tambar Springs branch of the Country Women's Association turned their thoughts to Lismore.
The group was inspired by late member Joan Hocking, who knitted rugs and donated them to Ronald McDonald House in Tamworth for many years.
Advertisement
The branch put two and two together, and began knitting rugs for Lismore.
The footage coming out of the flood ravaged town has been devastating, secretary Heather Martin said.
"I think because we had the rugs popping into our minds, it was an easy step to make to donate them up there rather than locally."
READ MORE:
Member Madeleine Adams organised the project and sources the wool and distributes it. Then, they knit squares in their own time and make them up into knee rugs.
A rug is the perfect handmade item to send because of it's versatility, Ms Martin said.
"Whereas if you knit garments, it's a bit trickier finding the right person to receive a garment," Ms Martin said.
Since the branch sent their first batch of rugs up in April, members of CWA in Lismore have been continuing to share online the dreadful situation.
"People are still out of their homes, still cold, still couch surfing," she said.
"When they receive a hand made rug, they just feel so loved."
The handmade items are warm, made with wool from Bendigo Woollen Mills.
"It's beautiful to knit with and it produces a lovely article at the end," Ms Martin said.
"Because people up in Lismore that aren't in houses that have been fixed up, or they might have one room ready.
"It's not warm, and so they really appreciate it.
"It's nice to know that our efforts are appreciated."
Lending a hand is one of the many highlights of being in the CWA.
Advertisement
Ms Martin has been in the Tambar Springs branch for seven years.
She joined for friendship, local interactions and service to the community.
"I think everyone that joins CWA, do it for the local branch," she said.
"There's something for everyone in the CWA.
"If you're a handicraft, creative person, you can cook and create handicraft, if you're into social issues, there's avenues to pursue social issues and advocacy work."
Knitting the rugs for Lismore has been a great branch activity.
Advertisement
The rugs have been gratefully received, although Ms Martin hasn't been able to see exactly where the rugs have ended up.
"I think they're just too busy up there," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.