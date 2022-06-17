A TAMWORTH school is one of only two in Australia shortlisted for a prestigious 'World's Best School' prize.
St Edward's Primary School in South Tamworth is among 10 finalists world-wide in the category of overcoming adversity.
Principal Dr Jake Madden told the Leader it's an enormous achievement for a small regional non-selective primary school.
He said the school had overcome adversity in many forms, but their results speak for themselves.
"Adversity can be environmental - we've had floods and fires - it can be economic, it can be built through demographics, or it can be overcoming the adversity around things like the pandemic," he said.
"Our particular school has been deemed to be able to demonstrate strong academic growth, particularly over the last couple of years during the pandemic arrangements."
The awards were launched this year by T4 Education, and aim to celebrate schools everywhere for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners.
It comes off the back of the school being named a finalist in the Australian Education Awards for Best Primary School in 2021, finalist for Best Professional Learning program in 2022 and finalist for Teacher of the Year - Mrs Cecily Hankin - the same year.
Dr Madden said about 20 per cent of the school's students are Indigenous, another 20 per cent have special learning circumstances and the school caters for many families in crisis.
"But, we have very dedicated staff and our learning programs come to the fore which enables us to work with our current students and their needs to enable them to grow academically, socially and spiritually," he said.
The school became concerned by its low ICSEA score - which measures socioeconomic advantage - and came up with extensive Personal Learning Plans (PLPs).
Over time, teachers were able to improve the score, even through COVID the school continued with the model with a few tweaks by checking in on its students through phone calls and by monitoring them online.
Larrakeyah Primary School, a public school in Darwin, Northern Territory was also shortlisted for the supporting healthy lives category.
The top three finalists for each category will be announced later this year and winners will be announced in October 2022 at World Education Week.
All shortlisted schools will share their best practices through toolkits with step-by-step instructions on how others can replicate their methods.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
