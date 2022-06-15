The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Former 88.9FM company loses charity status due to oversight, but community radio station remains on air

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO WORRIES: A business which once administered Tamworth community radio station 88.9FM has lost its charity status, but the service remains on the airwaves. Photo: Peter Hardin

A business which once administered Tamworth community radio station 88.9FM has lost its charity status, but the service remains on the airwaves.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.