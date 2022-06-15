A business which once administered Tamworth community radio station 88.9FM has lost its charity status, but the service remains on the airwaves.
Tamworth Broadcasting Society Incorporated is listed on the Australian Charities and Not-for-profit Commission (ACNC) Website as a "double defaulter" from June 2 this year.
A spokesperson for the ACNC said charities can lose their registration if they twice fail to submit their Annual Information Statement, which is a requirement of charities and not-for-profits.
"They are advised that they risk having their charity registration revoked. If they fail to submit following several requests, their registration is revoked," she said.
"Once a charity loses registration it is no longer eligible for Commonwealth tax concessions and other benefits that charities are entitled to receive."
Station chief executive George Frame said the business instrument was in the process of being wound up and had fallen victim to an oversight.
He said the charity deregistration wouldn't affect operations at all.
"It's an accounting issue and it's got to be sorted out real quick," he said.
The station is now administered by three new companies, one of them not-for-profit, he said.
"Because we've got other people on our transmitter site and we deal with a lot of things nationally, our solicitor said we've got to be legislated under ASIC on a national basis because you're talking to national companies," he said.
"And if you're a state company you can't have relationships if something goes wrong."
The station expects to complete a new radio tower on Bald Hill in October, which will replace a half-century-old tower.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
