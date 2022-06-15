The Northern Daily Leader
1927 set to play Tamworth's Capitol Theatre on July 1

By Theatre Talk
Updated June 15 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
Sensations: 1927 will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on Friday July1 at 7.30pm. Photo: Supplied

1927 at the Capitol Theatre, Tamworth 

The iconic Australian rock band 1927 known for their big hits such as That's When I Think Of You, Compulsory Hero, If I Could, To Love Me will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on Friday July 1 at 7.30pm.

