The iconic Australian rock band 1927 known for their big hits such as That's When I Think Of You, Compulsory Hero, If I Could, To Love Me will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on Friday July 1 at 7.30pm.
From the golden era for Australian rock bands to reinvigorating fans today, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years and have stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene.
Their debut album "ISH" became a smashing success and went five times platinum and sold in excess of 400,000 copies.
1927 became a household name in Australia overnight.
Now you can see them live in the comfort of the Capitol Theatre and enjoy listening to those remarkable hits once again!
Tickets are on sale now!
The ultimate comedy road trip returns in 2022.
Strap yourself in Tamworth, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is coming to town!
It is going to deliver the freshest and funniest from the 2022 Festival with hot and tasty comic treats on Wednesday June 22 at 7.30pm in the Capitol Theatre
This roving tour-de-comedy features funny-makers from Australia and beyond, showcasing everything from stand-up to satire and song in one side-splitting show!
Buckle up for a night of hilarious fun designed to satisfy all your comedy cravings!
Featuring Blake Freeman, Brett Blake, Bronwyn Kuss and Frankie McNair this will be a night of pure entertainment!
Book your tickets now.
For tickets you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol, or over the phone on 67675200.
