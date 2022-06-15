The Northern Daily Leader

Primary School runners bound for Coolah Cross Country Championships

By Mike Cashman
June 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready to run: Some members of the Tamworth Primary Zone cross country train-on squad, which is headed to the North West Cross Country Championships at the Coolah Golf Course this Friday. Chloe Begley (from Currabubula Primary School) will manage the zone team, comprising 48 runners. Photo: Peter Hardin.

All roads lead to Coolah this Friday, as primary and secondary distance runners descend from across north west NSW and New England to compete in the North West PSSA Cross Country Championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.