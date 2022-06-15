Primary School runners bound for Coolah Cross Country Championships

All roads lead to Coolah this Friday, as primary and secondary distance runners descend from across north west NSW and New England to compete in the North West PSSA Cross Country Championships.
After being held at Mullaley for a couple of years, the event returned to Coolah in 2021 where it had previously been held.
Winners of the individual primary events last year came from Tamworth, Coolah, Inverell, Armidale, and Glen Innes, with many other zones and schools being represented in age group fields comprising up to 60 runners.
It represented quite an endurance test for runners, officials, and spectators, with extremely cold conditions on the day.
This year, the primary school events will kick off the program in the morning, following their Walk-the-Course at 9am, with secondary students to hit the track in the afternoon.
The primary will start in four age groups from ages eight to nine years through to 12 to 13 years for both boys and girls. The juniors, aged from eight to 10 years, will compete over two kilometres, and the seniors over three.
Runners who finish in the first six in each of the events will qualify for the North West team, which will compete at the State Championships at Eastern Creek on July 22. Tamworth managed to produce 12 representatives with three reserves in 2021.
A Tamworth train-on squad of 22, following their recent selection at the Zone Championships at Nundle Golf Course, are taking part in nine training sessions at Viaduct Park and Marsupial Park leading up to Coolah.
