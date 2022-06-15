The 53rd Keepit Kool Regatta was a great success.
It was a memorable long weekend of competitive sailing, with a record of 92 entries nominated.
However, the cold snap and several travelling incidents reduce the field to 85 boats.
Tim Corben, Lake Keepit Sailing Club commodore, said: "We had great wind and very cold conditions".
He said the "weekend was a great result, and consolidated our reputation as the best winter-sailing regatta going around".
"And it was full of sails and water for the first time in 10 years," he also said.
"It did go back to glassy Keepit on the third morning, but we had already completed five races for a series [by then]."
The regatta's concept was mixed-sailing racing, with all boats having an Australian Sailing yardstick (handicap rating).
Corben said "some very different classes of sailing boats" competed against one another.
The overall winner was Teralba Sailing Club's Craig Phillips in an international canoe. Second overall was Port Hunter Sailing Club's Alyson Gearing in a MG14.
Best-placed juniors:
First: Zoe Webb, Laser 4.7, Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club.
Second: Patrick McLaren, Laser, Lake Keepit Sailing Club.
Third: Lachlan Overton, Laser, Lake Keepit SC.
Divisional results:
Multihulls:
First: James Henderson, F18 cat, Mannering Park Amateur SC.
Second: Nicholas Reader, Viper F16 cat, Royal Prince Alfred YC.
Third: John Forbes, Hobie 18, Palm Beach SC.
Sports boats and fast monos:
First: Craig Phillips, IC, Teralba SC.
Second: Steve Brajkovich Elliot 7, Pete's YC.
Third: William Michie, Spider 550, Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club.
Off-the-beach boats/monohulls:
First: Alyson Gearing, MG14, Port Hunter SC.
Second: Andrew Landenberg, Impulse, New England SC.
Third: Marks Phillips, OK dinghy, Royal Prince Alfred YC.
Trailer-sailer fleet:
First: Scott Overden, Elliot 5.9, Royal Motor YC Toronto.
Second: Glenn Nolan, Hartley16, Spears Point SC.
Third: James Nicholson, Hartley 16, Royal Motor YC Toronto.
Lake Keepit Sailing Club agreed to donate $500 to the NSW Cancer Council from the entry money, with sailors contributing a further $465 in cash donations.
