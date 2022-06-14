Some promising future musical stars have taken the spotlight on stage at the Tamworth Eisteddfod Society's annual event.
For some 70 years, the eisteddfod has been a highlight of the calendar, attracting competitors from right across the region and the state.
Music adjudicator for the Tamworth Eisteddfod, Melissa Buchholz, said its incredibly important for children to be back putting their skills on show.
"Music really helps in so many different areas of their lives," she said.
"We've had two years where people haven't been able to perform in public, and I think it's just fantastic that the Eisteddfod committees around the place have made the effort to bring it back."
Vocal tutor with the Tamworth Eisteddfod Society, Tammy Clark, said it's important for the children's social and mental health for live performances to be back.
"This is the way we express ourselves, so to not have that outlet can be quite detrimental," she said.
"It's [giving] that confidence again, to get out and be in public."
There was healthy, but lighthearted competition on Tuesday.
Showing great self belief and courage, the performers - many of them under 10 - sung proudly in front of a room full of their peers and parents.
Performances included the novice vocal solo; the vocal solo; character song; vocal solo in costume; musical theatre vocal solo; and the restricted vocal solo.
For some of those performing, this meant that they were on stage up to four times.
"Each time they got up, their confidence just improved so much. And that's what it's all about, being able to get up and do something just that little bit better," Mrs Buccholz said.
At the end of Tuesday's afternoon session, she praised the performers for taking on some fairly challenging songs.
In particular, she said that the pop songs - because of the vocal range required to perform them - were a big task for the young singers.
Now that they have the chance to really show their skills again, Mrs Buccholz said she hopes to see lots of children get back into performing.
The music performances will continue throughout the next week to Monday.
The City of Tamworth Eisteddfod runs through until June 25, with Speech and Drama, Choral Speech and Mature Performers yet to come.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
