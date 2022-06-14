Local Accountant and SME business founder, Marika Lynch, has been appointed a board member position for Ronald McDonald House (RMH) Charities Northern NSW.
Ms Lynch is the boss lady behind local accounting company, Valorium Advisors.
The organisation specialises in small business start-ups, and the health, wellness, and trades sector.
The team at Valorium Advisors is family-oriented and community-minded, and believe strongly in giving back, Ms Lynch said.
They all donate to a range of community initiatives that have supported them through the highs and the lows, when times were tough.
Ms Lynch said that Ronald McDonald House Charities are close to her heart, having supported her family during lengthy and difficult hospital visits in the past.
She said her strong involvement and commitment within the organisation for many years has guided her vision to join the Board and uphold their mission of supporting the ever-changing needs of seriously ill children and their families.
"Supporting local charities who are passionate about taking care of their community is what it's all about for me and my team," Ms Lynch said.
"We all have certain organisations who have either helped us in the past or we just believe are doing a good thing.
"I am beyond thrilled to have been appointed to the Board.
"I look forward to working with the current Board of Directors who are already achieving amazing outcomes for families by reducing the impact of their child's serious illness.
"As a small business working together with local charities, we're taking a major step towards making our community a better place whilst also giving back to the Hunter region."
As a Board Member Ms Lynch will assist with strategic planning and fundraising, support program initiatives and provide professional advice and guidance.
She joins multiple other board Members of Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW, as well as CEO, Ross Bingham, who all play an important role in the organisation to support families of sick kids.
