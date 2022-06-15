The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Frontyard church project gives community focus || Your Church in Action

By Contributed by Howard Barnes
Updated June 15 2022 - 2:11am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frontyard church project brings community together

It's 5 o'clock on Wednesday night at 5 Glen Street in the back of Coledale. The streets are largely deserted. As if by clockwork, a bunch of cars pull up. People tumble out and head for the container at the back of the block.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.