Frontyard church project brings community together

It's 5 o'clock on Wednesday night at 5 Glen Street in the back of Coledale. The streets are largely deserted. As if by clockwork, a bunch of cars pull up. People tumble out and head for the container at the back of the block.
Out comes an array of chairs, tables, a sound system, barbecues and equipment. This is a scene that is repeated every Wednesday and has been going for a good 10 years.
Before long, the children start arriving. Some with parents. They will sign in at the gate and take a seat and wait for the show to begin. 5:30pm and the music strikes up. Some of the kids come forward and share the microphone and demonstrate the actions. Then everyone settles down for the story.
This time it's Jesus' parable of the treasure hidden in a field and the man who values it so highly that he sells everything he has to buy the field and get the treasure.
This is Front Yard Church; a project of St. Peter's Church in Vera Street and it's only halted by rain and school holidays.
The thinking is simple. Why wait for people to come to church? We'll take the church to them. So they did, and the kids love it. It's open air. It's on their turf and it's fun! A few songs, a Bible story and then it's time for dinner. and it's back to their seats for part two.
First there's a sharing time. St. Peter's indigenous pastor, Rev Jum Naden asks, "Who's got something they want to thank God for?" The answers come thick and fast. "My uncle. My brother. Hot chocolate. I thank God because he made us and loves us. My neighbour's dog had lots of puppies."
So we thank God for all those and then it's birthday time. A list of names is read out and children come to the front to have their birthday recognised and receive a present and we all sing happy birthday. How did they know these birthdays? Every child is known because they each register when they first come.
"We know the children," says one of the workers. "Most of them go to Hillview Public School. We teach them Scripture and we follow see them again here. Then we see them again with the mobile pantry every second Thursday."
To keep this up every week is a big commitment. It's a team effort. There's a set-up team, a presentation team, and the food is provided by each home group taking one week a term.
At the end of the evening, the children stand up, fold up the blanket they have been given, line up for supper and it's all aboard the bus. Yes the children walked to Front Yard Church but they get a bus ride home, courtesy of Tamworth Buslines.
Driver, Mark Cooper-White explains. "It's for safety and for fun. St. Peter's is a church that wants to build connections.
"There's stuff happening here on a number of levels. We are all listening to what Jesus says and trying to follow him. We're feeding people and showing genuine love. And we hope that people will hear and follow Him themselves."
