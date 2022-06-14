The Northern Daily Leader
52 Hillvue Road, Tamworth is on the market, price guide is $430,00 to $450,000

Updated June 14 2022 - 5:16am, first published 2:22am
House of the week | 52 Hillvue Road, Tamworth

Comfort, security and close to CBD | 52 Hillvue Road
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Burke and Smyth
  • AGENT: Bill Moss (0438 733 101)
  • PRICE GUIDE: $430,000 to $450,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

THIS cosy property offers you comfort, security and close proximity to all services.

