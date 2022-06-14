Comfort, security and close to CBD | 52 Hillvue Road

THIS cosy property offers you comfort, security and close proximity to all services.
The home has three good sized bedrooms, two living areas, lounge and family room, renovated bathroom and separate toilet.
Entertaining your family and friends is easy with the built-in wood burning, preparation table and round dining table with five stools.
There is plenty of room for the children and pets on the 1558 square metre block.
Car accommodation is in the way of a lock-up garage and carport.
This home has a cosy woodfire in the lounge room with carpet flooring, curtains and ceiling fan.
All the bedrooms have carpet, two have built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans, curtains and blinds.
The kitchen and dining has an electric upright stove-oven, range hood, loads of cupboards and vinyl flooring.
The massive family room is fitted with venetian blinds, television connection and vinyl floors.
A renovated bathroom has a bath, shower recess, vanity, cupboard and heater exhaust fan.
All this cosy, convenient living is just a short distance to all services that are within 1.5 kilometres.
The property is zoned R1 general residential. The rates are approximately $3300 per annum.
There is development potential subject to council DA approval.
TAMWORTH AT A GLANCE
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers large city living at a fraction of the price.
The city has a thriving business district and multiple industrial areas that offer a wealth of opportunities job seekers and employers alike.
Retail is currently Tamworth's biggest employer, while education, health and construction are also amazing industries with strong employment that contribute to Tamworth's below average unemployment rate.
