WITH a packed agenda on the cards for tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting, we're here to bring you all the decisions as they happen.
Councillors will decide whether more than 300 businesses should be reimbursed, or forced to pay back funds, after they were incorrectly charged for sewer rates over the last financial year.
The discontinued bulky waste pick-up service is back on the agenda, with multiple formats on the table to bring it back - including a booking system and the introduction of a collection fee.
Financial support for a commemorative project in honour of the late Aunty Yvonne Kent is also on the agenda.
And, the council will decide whether to knock on the state government's door to fund its Organics Recycling Facility.
With heating down at Ray Walsh House, the meeting has been moved to the Nemingha Room, in the Lands Building to avoid the chill.
Please give the live blog a moment to load below:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
