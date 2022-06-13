Oxley police have interacted with over 3700 motorists over the last three days, with a 21 year old p-plater in Moree detected driving at 151 km/h in a 100 zone.
An L-plater was also stopped while driving unaccompanied without displaying plates, and police will allege they also had drugs in their system.
A third major offence involved a 45 year old male who was allegedly doing 128 km/h in a 100 zone, with a blood alcohol level registered at 0.111.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said that out of the 3700 motorists who were stopped over the weekend, 119 were caught for low or high levels of speeding, and 14 of those were detected with drugs in their system.
In the case of the 21 year old, the offence incurred a $2547 penalty and 12 points, as well as a six-month suspension on the spot.
Inspector Wixx said that police have seen an increase in the number of drivers with provisional licenses being stopped for speeding.
"And these kinds of numbers are really concerning, because quite obviously people are not understanding that having drugs in your system severely [increases] your reaction times," she said.
"And if you're in a situation where you have to react quickly, the potential for you to hurt yourself or hurt somebody else greatly increases."
Police will continue to have increased patrols until the end of the long weekend given the increased traffic on the roads.
Inspector Wixx said double demerit points will continue to apply until midnight tonight.
"We know people use back ways to avoid breathalyser stations. So we're out and we're seen. I certainly don't apologise for the robust way in which my staff patrol," she said.
"Please make good decisions. We just want you to get home safe."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
