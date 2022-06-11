RUGBY LEAGUE
GROUP 4
ROUND 9
DUNGOWAN v WERRIS CREEK
Dungowan Recreation Reserve
First Grade: DUNGOWAN 50 (Brandon Parry 2, Ethan Antzakles 2, Clint Ridley, Trent Taylor, Tevita Peceli, Pat Lange, Liam Mack tries, Trent Taylor 7gls) d WERRIS CREEK 10 (Harlee Millgate 2 tries, Millgate gl) G4 B&F: 3 Brandon Parry (D), 2 Harlee Millgate (WC), 1 Ethan Antzakles (D).
Reserve Grade: WERRIS CREEK 26 (Tyren Cloake 2, Stevie Smith 2, Stewart Porter tries, Nash Porter 2, Stewart Porter gls) d DUNGOWAN 22 (Andrew Friend 2, Kavetani Vakacegu, Zac Diehm tries, Brodie Heron 3gls) G4 B&F:3 Tyren Cloake (WC0, 2 Dale Wood (D), 1 Ian Reid (WC).
Under-18: DUNGOWAN 20 (Jayden Firaham, Kylijan Naden, Taj Bone, Jasper Thistle tries, Robbie Lay, Riley Givney gls) d WERRIS CREEK 10 (Brock Turner, Tyler Swift tries, Nash Porter gl) G4 B&F: 3 Bailey Wills (D), 2 Nash Porter (WC), 1 Jasper Thistle (D).
League Tag: DUNGOWAN 34 (Karen Porter 2, Georgia Horniman, Lizzy Thomas, Chloe Shanley, Bree-Anna Trickett tries, Sarah Stackman 4, Carrigan gls) d WERRIS CREEK 6 (Chrystle Porter try, Casey Hatch gl) G4 B&F: 3 Emma Carrigan (D), 2 Georgia Horniman (D), 1 Tanika Darcy (WC).
MOREE v KOOTINGAL
Boughton Oval, Moree
First Grade: KOOTINGAL 28 (Dylan Clarke, Liam Hatch, Brayden Jerrard, Marshall Field, Brendan Austin tries, Sam Taylor 4gls) d MOREE 26 (Joe Wade 2, Brett Wright, Jason Saunders, Jamie Sampson tries, Adrian Smith 3gls) G4 B&F: 3 Chris Vidler (K), 2 Cameron Rodgers (M), 1 Luke Hetherington (M).
Reserve Grade: MOREE 38 (Conor Ryan 2, Jake Tighe, Kaedyn Smith, James Duncan, Josh Girard, Colin Hammond-Tighe tries, Smith 5gls) d KOOTINGAL 10 (Deacon Tait, Adam Darlington tries, Tait gl) G4 B&F: Unavailable.
League Tag: KOOTINGAL 26 (Sarah Creighton, Steph Fulwood, Madison Roach, Kiara Briggs, Lacey Walton tries, Fulwood 3gls) d MOREE 4 Trudy Sharpley try) G4 B&F: 3 Steph Fulwood (K), 2 Kiara Briggs (K), 1 Trudy Sharpley (M).
NARRABRI v NORTH TAMWORTH
Collins Park, Narrabri.
First Grade: NORTH TAMWORTH 34 (Amachai Roberts, Mitch Sheridan, Scott Blanch, Josh Schmiedel, Jake Vost, Ben Jarvis tries, Mitch Sheridan 5gls) d NARRABRI 24 (Sam Sadler, Damon Gleeson, Lachie Trindall, Joss Cleal, Caleb Binge tries, Travis Small 2gls) G4 B&F: 3 Scott Blanch (NT), 2 Caleb Binge (Narr), 1 Mitch Sheridan (NT).
Reserve Grade: NORTH TAMWORTH 16 (Hayden Cox, Ashton Constable, Damien Cutmore tries, Adrian Graham 2gls) d NARRABRI 4 (Dylan Hohnberg try) G4 B&F: 3 Ken Gardner (NT), 2 Trent Keeler (Narr), 1 Ashton Constable (NT).
Under-18: FARRER/NORTH TAMWORTH 38 (Ryan Marzato 2, Jordan Hamlin 2, Campbell Anderson 2, Noah Hooley tries, Logan Spinks 5gls) d NARRABRI 4 (Jaylan Sharpley try) G4 B&F: 3 Logan Spinks (FNT), 2 Jordan Hamlin (FNT), 1 Nathan Follington (FNT).
League Tag: NORTH TAMWORTH 62 (Tayla King 3, Bree-Anna Poetschka 3, Dhalara Knox 2, Rhiannon Graham 2, Steph Halpin 2, Jorja Barnett, Kate Walters, Mikayla Gross tries, Amy Barraclough 10, Leica Le Brocq gls) d NARRABRI 0. G4 B&F: 3 Tayla King (NT), 2 Steph Halpin (NT), 1 Krista Zarka (Narr).
GUNNEDAH v BOGGABRI
Kitchener Park, Gunnedah
First Grade: Playing Sunday.
Reserve Grade: Playing Sunday.
League Tag: Playing Sunday.
ROUND 10
Saturday, June 18: Werris Creek v Gunnedah (David Taylor Park, Werris Creek), Dungowan v Kootingal (Dungowan Recreation Reserve); Sunday, June 19: Manilla v North Tamworth (Manilla Showground), Narrabri v Boggabri (Collins Park, Narrabri), Moree bye.
HOCKEY
State Open Men's Championships
Tamworth (1) d Central Coast 4-1, drew with South Coast 1-all
Tamworth (2) d Manning Valley 2-1, lost to Bathurst 4-nil
