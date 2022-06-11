Brandon Parry shone brightly on the Cowboys' right edge on a frigid afternoon at Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday - and once again showed his coach that he is not "a soft rugby convert".
The 23-year-old centre's man of the match display, in a 50-10 rout of Werris Creek, included two tries - helping propel the Cowboys to a fifth-straight win, as they kept pace with North Tamworth and Kootingal-Moonbi at the top of the table.
Advertisement
All three sides have 14 points, with the first-placed Bears and third-placed Roosters notching Saturday road wins over Narrabri and Moree, respectively.
Parry's move this season from Pirates to Dungowan - a club he previously played for as a young boy - has coincided with the Cowboys easily enjoying their best year since their elevation to first grade in 2018. He has played every game in 2022, and now has six tries.
Cowboys co-coach Luke Taylor said the Wests Lions and Manilla Tigers junior had been "very handy".
"I thought we were just getting a soft rugby convert," Taylor said. "But he worked hard through the off-season training, and has been really impressive."
Dungowan benefited from having the bye last round, Parry said, as evidenced by a high completion rate.
And constant pressure sent the Magpies into a tailspin when the home side crossed for two early converted tries in the second half that inflated the lead to 28-4, after it was 16-4 at half-time.
It was 34-4 when Parry's show-and-go in the 58th minute unleashed him on a 25m run down the right side. No 1 Trent Taylor - who had another fine display - converted from in front.
As you would expect, Dungowan are playing with effervescence. And that joyfulness was mirrored on their bench on Saturday.
"All the boys make it easy on everyone," Parry said, adding: "I think everyone are good mates, so everyone's playing for each other."
Parry was a member of Pirates' 2019 premiership-winning side. He started at centre in the classic grand final win over Walcha that year
"A few of my best mates were playing out here [Dungowan]," Parry said. "And I never got a chance to play with them when I was young because they were a few years younger than me.
"So I come out this year to have a run with them."
Those friends are Cody Byrne, Zac Parker and Blair Maloney. They also started against Werris Creek.
Parry lived at Werris Creek as a young boy, before his family moved to Tamworth. His father, Greg, runs the family business, Parry Logistics, which was started by Parry's late grandfather, Don. Parry works there too.
Advertisement
"I don't know about that," he replied, when asked if he will one day take over the business, which specialises in line-haul freight, distribution and warehousing. He has three brothers.
Cowboys No 6 Ethan Antzakles was also a constant threat on Saturday, and bagged a try double too.
Werris Creek, who beat Narrabri 30-28 at home last round, slumped to their sixth loss of the season.
DUNGOWAN 50 (Brandon Parry 2, Ethan Antzakles 2, Clint Ridley, Trent Taylor, Tevita Peceli, Pat Lange, Liam Mack tries; Trent Taylor 7 goals) d WERRIS CREEK 10 (Harlee Millgate 2 tries; Millgate goal) Group 4 best and fairest: 3 Parry, 2 Millgate, 1 Antzakles.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.