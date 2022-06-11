"I'm just fantastic," Tash Rose joked when asked what had lured her to the June baseball carnival.
"She is," her mother, Kim Krause, quickly concurred.
Krause was rugged up while watching her daughter - a 31-year-old married mother of two - play for Tamworth at a bitterly cold Riverside on Saturday morning, in what was her first ever match at the annual happening.
Competing in F-grade, Tamworth took on Sydney side the Concord Comets. The hosts are the only women's outfit at the event.
"I guess we're all just a group of mothers, mostly, that just wanna have some fun, play some sport," Rose said of the women's side. "We're all here for the fun - not to win."
Rose works in the high-needs section of disability services at Challenge, and plays club baseball for Pandas Pink. Prior to this season, she had not played baseball since age 16, although she is also a softballer.
"This is only our first game, but it's a ton of fun so far," she said of the Comets clash.
This is the 53rd instalment of the June long-weekend carnival. It has attracted 47 teams and more than 700 players for three days of action.
Krause said it was "a great setup".
"They're well organised," she added. "And as she [Rose] said, it's a lot of fun - for families and the players. And as cold as it is, it's great to get together."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
