From Warialda to the green and gold: Tiarna Molloy in line for first Wallaroos cap

Warialda's Tiarna Molloy is in line to make her Wallaroos debut after being named on the bench in the side to face the USA in the second match of the Pacific Four Series in Auckland on Sunday.
With starting hooker from the match against New Zealand Adiana Talakai ruled out with a knee injury and Ashley Masters promoted to the starting side it has opened the door for Molloy to make her debut.
Advertisement
Molloy is the only debutant in the match day 23, and if she gets on will be the third Queensland Reds player to make her debut this series, joining teammates Annabelle Codey and Cecilia Smith who earned their first cap last week.
Brumbies outside back Jemima McCalman is the final change to the starting XV, earning her first start in a Buildcorp Wallaroos jersey replacing Reds bolter Ivania Wong, who is out due to injury.
READ ALSO:
After a successful performance against New Zealand, Western Force captain Trilleen Pomare remains in the No. 10 jersey with Waratah playmaker Arabella McKenzie coming off the bench.
Wallaroos Head Coach Jay Tregonning said: "Despite the result, we were quite impressed with the team's performance last week against New Zealand.
"We've picked up a few bumps and bruises along the way - thankfully we can cover it with the depth we have in this current squad.
"There are a few players that will now get the opportunity to make a mark straight from the kick-off and I know they are extremely eager to make an impact and keep that starting jersey.
"The United States have become a bit of a powerhouse in Women's Rugby on the world stage and they are going to be a very tough opponent.
"The only time the Buildcorp Wallaroos have beaten the USA was back in the 2002 Rugby World Cup in Barcelona so a bit of history is on the line for this one."
The Buildcorp Wallaroos will face the United States on Sunday 12 June at The Trusts Arena in Auckland kicking off at 10:15am AEST with every moment streamed live ad-free and on demand with Stan Sport.
Buildcorp Wallaroos team to play the USA at The Trusts Arena on Sunday 12 June at 10:15am AEST1. Liz Patu - Queensland Reds (26 caps)2. Ashley Marsters - Melbourne Rebels (13 caps)3. Bridie O'Gorman - NSW Waratahs (3 caps)4. Michaela Leonard - Brumbies (7 caps)5. Kaitlan Leaney - NSW Waratahs (3 caps)6. Emily Chancellor - NSW Waratahs (9 caps)7. Shannon Parry (C) - Queensland Reds (15 caps)8. Grace Hamilton - NSW Waratahs (18 caps)9. Iliseva Batibasaga - NSW Waratahs (18 caps)10. Trilleen Pomare - Western Force (14 caps)11. Jemima McCalman - Brumbies (2 caps)12. Pauline Piliae-Rasabale - NSW Waratahs (3 caps)13. Georgina Friedrichs - NSW Waratahs (3 caps)14. Mahalia Murphy - NSW Waratahs (14 caps)15. Lori Cramer - NSW Waratahs (7 caps). Replacements 16. Tiarna Molloy - Queensland Reds*17. Madison Schuck - Queensland Reds (3 caps)18. Asoiva (Eva) Karpani - NSW Waratahs (5 caps)19. Annabelle Codey - Queensland Reds (1 cap)20. Piper Duck - NSW Waratahs (3 caps)21. Layne Morgan - NSW Waratahs (3 caps) 22. Cecilia Smith - Queensland Reds (1 cap)23. Arabella McKenzie - NSW Waratahs (7 caps) * denotes uncapped.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.