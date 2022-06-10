The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Warialda's Tiarna Molloy named in Wallaroos side to tackle USA in Pacific Four Series

Updated June 10 2022 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
From Warialda to the green and gold: Tiarna Molloy in line for first Wallaroos cap

Warialda's Tiarna Molloy is in line to make her Wallaroos debut after being named on the bench in the side to face the USA in the second match of the Pacific Four Series in Auckland on Sunday.

