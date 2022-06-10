A most fascinating Group 4 competition is about to make the turn into the home straight.
Mind you, it is a long straight: nine rounds before the finals.
But based on the opening eight rounds, it will be riveting stuff.
The first half of the season concludes this weekend, with the top four sides all on 12 points.
Leading the way is North Tamworth, who have responded well to shock back-to-back losses with three straight wins.
Rounding out the top four are Moree, Dungowan and Kootingal-Moonbi.
On Saturday the Bears travel to fifth-placed Narrabri, who are on 10 points and are coming off a last-start 30-28 away loss to eighth-placed Werris Creek, who sit on six points.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the Boars host the Roosters while the Cowboys host the Magpies.
On Sunday, seventh-placed Gunnedah and sixth-placed Boggabri meet in a local derby at Kitchener Park. The Roos have 10 points, while the Bulldogs have six.
Bulldogs coach Mick Schmiedel told Group 4 Media that it was a "backs to the wall" game for his charges.
"At this stage we have no fresh reserves," he said.
Winless Manilla have the bye.
