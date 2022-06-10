Workers compensation in NSW: A basic guide

Workers compensation is a form of business insurance given to employees who become victims of work-related accidents. This insurance cover is put in place to pay for medical care and any wages from lost job time.

The definition and process of insurance are pretty much the same across all companies. However, the legislation and benefits enjoyed by employees may vary from one country to another depending on the laws of the land. If you get injured in your line of duty in New South Wales (NSW), you're entitled to weekly payments, medical expenses and work injury damage payouts.

Whether you've gone through the process or doing it for the first, claiming your compensation may not be as smooth as you'd expect. As such, it's always a good idea to seek legal services like those offered by Law Partners to increase the chances of your case.

That said, here is a basic guide to workers compensation in NSW:

1. What does workers compensation cover?

Every employer is required by law to provide a safe working environment for all the staff. Therefore, as an employee, you should have access to a clean work area, safe machinery, and personal protective equipment. If you get injured and the employer didn't provide a least one of these items, you're eligible for compensation since the company will be liable, but sometimes, this might be subject to legal analysis.

In NSW, any work-related injuries are included in the workers compensation insurance policy. The insurance covers both mental health and physical injuries. These are considered work-related if they occur at the workplace or during an event organised by the company, like end-year parties. (1)

You may submit your claim if you become ill while on duty. Recurrence or aggregation of an existing disease due to work-related elements may also be enough grounds to claim workers compensation.

2. Who is eligible for workers compensation?

This insurance cover is designed for almost everyone that works for a particular company. It could be workers on commission, casual workers, and full-time and part-time employees. The law demands that employers compensate the aforementioned people if they get injured in the line of duty.

It's worth noting that employees have a right to claim this cover even if they didn't act according to the rules and regulations of the company - a 'no-fault' situation. But that's not to say such claims always succeed because it depends on the seriousness of the misconduct.

3. Can you accrue annual leave?

Another crucial factor to keep in mind regarding workers compensation is annual leave. As mentioned earlier, the insurance policy varies from state to state, and this is one of the areas where that's evident.

In NSW, the Workers Compensation Act allows workers to take or accrue both paid and unpaid annual leaves. You can also take extended service leave while receiving compensation as an employee. Keep in mind that you might not enjoy similar benefits when working in a different state. (2)

4. What are lump sum payments and how are they applied in NSW?

You've probably come across the phrase 'lump sum' in your research on workers compensation. It refers to one-time payments made to an injured employee as a substitute for the weekly or periodic payments. This can be a good idea for some, but not all injured workers will find this idea ideal for their situation.

For instance, an employee whose condition is likely to reoccur or get worse in future might benefit more from periodic settlements. If you've recovered fully and are looking for something to provide financial security until when you're back on your feet, then a lump sum payment might be the best.

As an employee working within the jurisdiction of NSW, here are the two main ways you can be eligible for a lump sum settlement:

Following a permanent impairment

The first one is if you suffered permanent impairment after a work-related accident. But before you can be approved for this lump sum, a medical specialist will have to assess your condition and ascertain that you've actually suffered a permanent impairment. It can either be a physical or a primary psychological injury. Note that you may not qualify for the same if you're diagnosed with secondary psychological injury.

It's also crucial to remember that this assessment can only be done when your condition has reached maximum medical improvement. That means no medical procedure is likely to have any more substantial impact on the situation. If your application for the weekly payments doesn't include a claim for a lump sum, you'll be required to apply for it separately.

For work injury damages

You can also submit your claim for a lump sum if you've sustained work injury damages due to the employer's negligence. Note that for this application to be successful, you must demonstrate that the employer's negligence was a direct cause of your injuries.

Conclusion

Workers compensation is designed to ensure that employees are compensated rightfully for any health or financial losses due to work-related injuries. As an employee, you ought to understand how this system works in your country or state because many factors may vary.



In NSW, for instance, you can accrue annual leave while receiving workers compensation, but that's not the case in some states. Eligibility and mode of compensation are other important factors worth noting as an employee.