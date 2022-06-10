The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

A tractor trek began the Manilla Rally 2022 with a journey to Somerton and back.

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
June 10 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Manilla Rally got underway on Friday morning with a huge turnout for a tractor trek to Somerton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.