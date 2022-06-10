The Manilla Rally got underway on Friday morning with a huge turnout for a tractor trek to Somerton.
Trekkers battled headwinds on the highway, but spirits were high in the convoy.
Advertisement
The drivers remained determined during the four hour journey, which took them off the beaten track and onto gravel backroads.
READ ALSO:
However, they did receive some respite during a stop at the warm Somerton Pub.
Manilla Vintage machinery club member John Barwick was delighted to be back after COVID-19 overshadowing the even in previous years.
"This is a really important community event for Manilla," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.