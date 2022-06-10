Tamworth has sent three representative teams to this weekend's senior state netball championships in Sydney.
The open and under-17 sides will compete in division two, while the under-15s will contest division three.
Due the Covid disruption, it will be the first state championships in two years for the under-15 players.
"The opens and 17s got to play last year, but Covid killed the 15s going because they were still juniors," said Melissa Bolsom, spokesperson for the Tamworth Netball Association.
She added: "The Tamworth teams are quite strong.
"The 17s are very strong. But overall, Tamworth does very well [traditionally at state]. They come in the top 10 every year."
Bolsom said the under-17s were "a bunch of girls who have played together for a very long time".
"So they're really gelling as a team," she said.
"They're all gelling as a team," she added, in reference to all three Tamworth sides.
"But the 17s are probably a standout at the moment. They're a cracking little side."
Bolsom went on to say that all three Tamworth teams are "really good".
And "everyone's come so far", she said, in reference to overcoming disruptions caused by Covid.
"So it's just ... a learning curve at state - just to see how we've all come on and developed in those two years."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
