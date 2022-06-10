The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Brendan Rixon to return to representative fold for Kookaburras' Richardson Shield mission

SN
By Samantha Newsam
June 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winding back the clock: Brendan Rixon will lace up the boots for Central North for the first time in a long while this weekend.

He might be in the twilight of his career but Brendan Rixon has been in vintage form this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.