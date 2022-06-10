He might be in the twilight of his career but Brendan Rixon has been in vintage form this season.
And in Tamworth this weekend he will wind back the clock when he suits up for the Central North opens side at the Country Championships.
Advertisement
The Pirates back isn't sure exactly how many years it has been, but thought it would be "10 or 12" since he last pulled on the white and red, and is looking forward to it.
"I think it's going to be a good bit of fun," he said.
"There's some good guys there and there's been a bit of banter in a couple of the group chats which has been fun."
One of a couple of returning faces this year, he said there wasn't really one specific reason he decided to get involved again; it was more a combination of a few things.
"I'm feeling reasonably fit and comfortable with where I'm at and so I thought I might as well push myself one last time," he said.
The 38-year old can remember when the Kookaburras were a powerhouse and regularly challenging for the Caldwell Cup, and said the desire to help get Central North back to where it can be, and get that pride back in the jersey was a driving force in his decision to put his hand up again.
"I think the whole campaign so far has been about the pride in the jersey," he said.
"I'd like to think hopefully we can turn a corner and get some pride in the jumper and get the best players out of each team because it's still a pretty handy competition the Central North comp."
"We've got a lot of good players, if they all put their hand up they could really push for that next level of competition."
The young talent coming through was another factor.
"Maybe in the back of my mind it's the group of young guys that we've got at Pirates at the moment that are really starting to come through, and maybe just being a part of that and seeing them develop has been good, and it's good to kind of step up," Rixon said.
"I don't think I'll be around next year to put my hand up again."
Whatever the reason, it's the Kookaburras' gain.
Rixon wasn't when he spoke with The Leader on Friday exactly sure of his role but expects to figure in the midfield somewhere, either 10, 12 or possibly 13.
"There's a few too many greys for me to play any wider than that from a pace point of view," he joked, adding that they have got some "good pace outwide" in Josh Walker and Felix Cobb-Johnson.
Advertisement
The format for the championships has changed this year. Rather than there being separate Caldwell Cup and Richardson Shield draws, the teams have been split into three pools to play a round-robin on Saturday.
The Kookaburras though will have only the one game, with New England's withdrawal leaving only them and Western Plains in their pool.
That game will be at 2.20pm at Pirates.
If they win that they will then take on the fifth-ranked side across the other two pools for the Richardson Shield on Sunday.
The action kicks-off at 8am on Saturday at both Scully Park and Pirates.
Advertisement
CENTRAL NORTH SQUAD (not confirmed starting order): 1 Henry Leslie, 2 Jioji Cakacaka, 3 Andrew Collis, 4 Tim McDermott, 5 Daniel Kahl, 6 Mitch Mack, 7 Toby Maslen, 8 Nick McCrohan, 9 Jackson Sharpe, 10 Brendan Rixon, 11 Felix Cobb-Johnson, 12 Matt Williams, 13 Tom Bucknell, 14 Josh Walker, 15 Jayden Kitchener-Waters, 16 Ashlee Crouch, 17 Tyson Waters, 18 Michael Purtle, 19 Ratu Vuibau, 20 James Gavin, 21 Brad Male, 22 Sam Crane, 23 Flynn Bowyer, 24 Seru Momo, 25 Harry Preston.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.