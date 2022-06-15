Funding for revamped Nioka welcome, but more needed

The Citizens Australia party had a very ambitious plan for gauge standardisation and new rail links to reduce distances to the major cities around Australia. This was one of the few parties that was prepared to look at the big picture when it came to improving transport to our nearest neighbours in South East Asia. I don't know how Citizens Australia fared, but I would like to see other parties in the senate and the house of representatives have a good look at these proposals and why they were chosen. If implemented, such proposals could put Australia in a more competitive position on the global market and we would be better prepared for the prospect of war. I'm not saying I support Citizens Australia, but their proposals have considerable merit. I hope those in government think about them. Peter Sansom, Kahibah