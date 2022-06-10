Green energy advocates hope a billion-dollar injection of cash will expedite building out the New England renewable energy zone.
The 8 gigawatt zone will be the state's second and the country's largest renewable energy precinct, when finished in 2030.
Treasurer Matt Kean announced that the government will budget to spend $1.2 billion in its June budget to fast-track critical energy infrastructure for the zone.
The Transmission Acceleration Facility will fund development activities for new transmission projects, the poles and wires required to transmit power from where it is produced to where it's needed.
"The facility is a critical step in unlocking the new generation needed to improve competition, lower power prices and secure a brighter future for households and business," he said.
Tamworth-based energy developer Llewellyn Owens said it was the poles and wires that were the biggest bottleneck for the sector.
"You need the infrastructure to get the project out, no different than a factory needing a good road to get the product to market, we need a good powerline to the electricity to the end users," he said.
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said he applauded the government for investing the cash, which he said would make the zone "more viable".
On Wednesday, Councillor Coupland joined other local mayors in a meeting with the Energy Corporation of NSW, the state firm which will deliver the government's REZ program.
The latest indications are that shovels will hit the dirt on the first high-capacity transmission programs by 2026, he said.
"We've already got a number of [energy projects] looking to hook into our 330kva transmission line," he said.
"The idea is there'll be an additional 330kva and a very large 500kva to connect with the Hunter Valley transmission line."
Cr Coupland said the state and New England councils have moved closer to reaching an agreement on a list of "expectations" local government shared with the state government earlier this year.
Among the most important, include veto power on poor projects and a decommissioning bond to pay for clean-up when the energy projects close down.
"The main takeaway is that Energy Co is going to continue with more community consultation," he said.
"I'd say we've taken steps closer to satisfying those points [that mayors asked for]."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
