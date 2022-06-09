Scripture Union in the north west seems to be able to turn anything into a camp. There's a rugby camp, cricket camp, fishing camp, camps for sailing and even camps for sewing. In July they will be a camp for horse-riding and another for BMX riding.
It's a winning formula. Pick an activity that is full-on fun and go away for a few days with Christian leaders who can share their expertise. The campers come home having had a wow experience in the context of Christian community and a deeper connection with God.
The latest vessel from the SU fleet is a cooking camp known as Bake-Off. 17 campers and 11 leaders bunked out at the Loomberah Community hall all survived on what they prepared.
And they loved it.
Friday afternoon began with a lesson on how to prepare a camp oven. For the uninitiated, it's a cast iron pot with a handle and a lid. You line it with oil and add the beef strips, gravy, vegetables and water. The technique involves letting the fire die down to coals and making sure your oven doesn't run out of water.
Later, it's a night-time walk to the Tongue's farm for a campfire and the mandatory marshmallows. Dessert was a Granny Smith apple stuffed with sultanas and Tim Tams and wrapped in foil with damper and golden syrup. Delicious.
This was a camp without cooks. The leaders took the girls through the process of food preparation and what the girls cooked, the girls ate. Sprinkled through the weekend, Eunice Holford spoke on the recipe book of life. She referred to a famous chef who gained his expertise by following the instructions. She then pointed to Jesus' two-part recipe for life.
"Love the Lord your God with all your heart and soul and mind and strength, and love your neighbour as yourself." It was a theme that would permeate the coming weekend.
Saturday breakfast was pancakes with bacon and eggs. Then each of the girls had her own quiet time. This was a space to individually start the day by reading the Bible and praying.
The day proved to be a smorgasbord of hilarious games and goodies. Cupcakes, cowboy cookies scones and slices. There was a Thermomix demo and the girls took a turn at creating their own pizza for lunch.
But the highlight of the weekend would have to be the Saturday night, formal, three course banquet. This was slap-up formal fare with candles, table runners, fairy lights and flowers, wine glasses and appletizer toasts. The girls sat enthralled as Jan Carter led them through the essentials of etiquette and table manners; where to put your glass which side to serve from which side to collect from. The Q&A's came thick and fast.
"Yes", she said "You may eat dinner in front of the TV but the time will come when you are invited out to a posh restaurant and you want to be confident you've got it right. Manners never go out of fashion."
Dessert that night was lemon meringue pie and chocolate mousse prepared, of course, by the girls.
Sunday morning brought a new challenge as the girls prepared and served morning tea for the appreciative congregation of St. Luke's Loomberah. Then, when the dust settled, they all moved into the church for a meaningful farewell service with the girls taking part.
Later that day, as parents arrived, they found 17 girls clutching an individually constructed recipe book, a souvenir Scripture Union apron and unique memories of a special week-end of food, fun and friendships.
