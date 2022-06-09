But the highlight of the weekend would have to be the Saturday night, formal, three course banquet. This was slap-up formal fare with candles, table runners, fairy lights and flowers, wine glasses and appletizer toasts. The girls sat enthralled as Jan Carter led them through the essentials of etiquette and table manners; where to put your glass which side to serve from which side to collect from. The Q&A's came thick and fast.