The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Inverell's Desma Kearsey awarded Order of Australia Medal || Queens Birthday Honours

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated June 12 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUMBLE: Desma Kearsey has been given an OAM for her service to the Inverell community. While compassionate, the 71-year-old Taekwondo medal-winner didn't hesitate in protecting her home from robbers. Photo: Jacinta Dickins

"Everything is better with a little bit of kindness": the motto of Inverell's latest Order of Australia Medal recipient.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Senior Journalist

Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.