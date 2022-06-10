THE NEXT generation of fresh faced tradies will become "jack-of-all-trades" in the floor covering game as a company ramps up its efforts to combat the apprentice shortage.
Tamworth businessman and chairman of Newfurn - parent company to Choices Flooring - Shane Chillingworth told the Leader the intensive courses in a purpose-built Melbourne centre would prepare people to hit the ground running.
"It really does come down to the fact that it's too hard to get apprentices at the moment unless you can provide the whole deal," Mr Chillingworth said.
"Our idea is to take people to Melbourne to a completely fitted-out area with specialist trainers and do intense one-week courses over three years."
After more than three decades in the industry, he was floored to discover it had been dubbed the Chillingworth Training Institute (CTI).
Mr Chillingworth said the wait on building homes in the Tamworth area right now would set people back until at least Christmas time - and it's even worse in hard-hit regions like the Northern Rivers.
"Because there's no tradespeople available, if you're trying to build a house in Tamworth or anywhere else ... there's no one around," he said.
"As people get older and retire - and we are probably not replacing the amount that are retiring - that's when you lose that skill at the top."
The CTI is registered, not-for-profit and will churn out job-ready flooring craftspeople from all over, with qualifications that allow them to work anywhere in the world.
"In the flooring trade there's vinyl laying, wood laying, carpet laying, there are so many different facets and in the cities people tend to specialise in one, but in a regional country town you need to be a jack-of-all-trades," Mr Chillingworth said.
"It's a people industry and it's the industry you want to be in if you like mixing with people and talking to people, it's a great industry."
There's plenty of work as the pandemic building boom continues and the pay isn't bad for flooring professionals either, he said.
Mr Chillingworth has been on the Newfurn board for more than 20 years, chairman for the last 15.
"I'm passionate about the group ... I've always thought that we just have to get better and better as we go," he said.
"It's nice to leave something and be part of it."
The game has changed significantly over the decades - changes happen regularly - but the CTI is designed to adapt.
Newfurn has an established training academy, which will work hand-in-hand with the CTI, its new registered training organisation.
Anyone interested in what the institute has to offer or becoming a floor covering apprentice should contact Mr Chillingworth at Choices Flooring Tamworth.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
