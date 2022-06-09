Reinswoman Grace Panella had a day to savour at Tamworth Paceway last week after driving four winners.
"That is the most winners I have driven at a meeting," Panella said.
The Hunter Valley ace commenced her career in 2020, and the 19-year-old has achieved yet another milestone in her career after the four-win effort.
"I can't even describe the feeling of driving four winners on the program - it doesn't feel real at all; it is more like unreal," she said.
The wins for Panella came behind I'm Quick As Fire, and Dance With Sue. Both horses are trained by her boss, Clayton Harmey.
She also won behind I Am The Joker, for Gunnedah trainer Rob Durrant, and Our Bushwacker, for the Stacie Elliott stables.
Panella said I'm Quick As Fire's triumph was probably her best win on the day.
"It was a tough effort by the horse, considering he galloped out and raced three wide from the bell," she said.
"He has a few tricks, especially when scoring up, but he is a very talented horse, and proved that today when he raced three wide from the bell before racing away in the home straight, which is pretty good."
I'm Quick As Fire - a seven-year-old Bettors Delight-Queen Of Fire gelding - had a 3.3m win over $2.30 favourite Military Man (Michael Formosa) in the Hygain Micrspeed Pace (1980m). Paratrouper (Jamie Donovan) was 2.5m away in third place.
Panella secured another win at Newcastle last Friday night and now has 74 winning drives for the season.
+++
The Ison father and son duo of Andy and Tom secured a training and driving double at Tamworth last week, after the wins of favourites Sir Macador and Rockin Chelsea.
Sir Macador, the $5 favourite, achieved a 2.6m win over Freddies Delight (Paul Grima), with Rippin Good Feelin (Jamie Donovan) another metre away in third place.
"We got out at the right time," said Ison, with Sir Macador racing three back on the inside running line before switching three wide on the final turn. "He got the right run today," Ison added.
The win of Rockin Chelsea, the $1.20 favourite, was the third on the trot for the five-year-old mare, who achieved a 12.5m victory over Kudos Albertina (Blake Hughes). Gemma's Express (Jemma Coney) was 2.3m away in third place.
"She felt good in the race," Ison said. "She was a sensational buy for the owners."
Rockin Chelsea has had three starts for the Ison stable for three wins.
+++
Reinsman Brad Elder once again secured a win in a race named after his own business - the Wintech Equines Products Pace - and on this occasion it was behind the Garry Shepherdson-trained Montana Nights at Tamworth.
"I have driven the horse before for a win so it's good to get two from two," Elder said. "The horse found the top and bolted in. He surprised me with how quick he got off the gate."
Leading all the way, Montana Nights secured a 8.3m win over Marni White (Dean Chapple), with Faiselle (Tom Ison) 9.9m away in third place. The mile rate was 1min 57.4sec for 1609m.
+++
It was a tough run by two-year-old Rouge Bling at the Tamworth meeting.
Pitted against older horses, he won the opening race after leading all the way and holding on for a half-head win over Louthparkschooner (Dean Chapple). Friday Thirteenth (Panella) was 2.4m away in third place.
Breaking his maiden status, Rouge Bling was driven by Scotty Jon Welsh, who also trains the horse. It was his ninth race start.
"He has been going good but a bit unlucky with the draws," Welsh said. "We will give him a break now and get ready for the Breeders Challenge races in November."
