THERE is no doubt that as a nation, we show a great pride in buying local, whether it's food, clothing or anything in between. And the New England is a great example of that, with an array of fantastic products being produced and sold, right here.
While the region is most closely associated with agriculture, there's a range of products being created in our own backyard.
Advertisement
One company which is making a huge name for itself despite being the new kid on the block, is Custom Cutting Co, which makes signs and display cut outs.
It came from humble beginnings, with owner Kim Sizer admitting her initial motivation for starting the company was as much about keeping her husband at home as it was about following her own passion.
"We started just before the original lockdown in 2020, and we just wanted to find a bit of a side hustle," she said.
"I'd had my first daughter and my husband was working away a lot and I just wanted him home a bit more.
"So I thought we'd give this a go on weekends, just so he could look after the kids and be about a bit more, and it really took off from there."
The enterprise quickly gained a name for quality products with a distinctive rural touch.
Despite doing all the marketing herself, Ms Sizer realised the 'side hustle' was spiraling into a full-time venture.
READ ALSO:
"It's all thanks to social media, I've done no paid advertising and I have no background in marketing whatsoever," she said.
"It's gone from just what was supposed to be a weekend, or one day a week type of thing, to full time.
"We moved from Gunnedah to Tamworth to find a bigger location to run it out of, and all of our materials come from here as well.
"It's now full time. Both my husband and I work in it, and it's fabulous. I love it."
Ms Sizer said despite the business becoming so big, she has never once flinched in her opinion that everything should be locally made or sourced.
It's great news for the region, which can now claim to have yet another internationally-known enterprise based here, given Custom Cutting Co's recent surge in interest from overseas customers
"We get everything locally for businesses in town and then we outsource things like powder coating to another business in town. So I keep everting local," she said.
"And we sell all across Australia and I've even sold to America as well for people who are happy to pay the freight."
Advertisement
Business NSW regional manager Joe Townsend said buying local was something Australians put a real focus on over the past couple of years.
"We all learned during the pandemic how important it was to support local businesses, and that extended to supporting products that were made in Australia," he said.
"Like many Australians, I search for the famous 'Australian Made' logo when out shopping, and research last year from Roy Morgan indicated 99 per cent of Australians recognised the iconic green triangle with the gold kangaroo.
"That same piece of research revealed 93% of Australians preferred to buy Australian Made when making purchases, so the opportunities are there for local manufacturers to cash in on the sentiments of Australian consumers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.