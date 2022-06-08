The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Oxley Highway closed between Walcha and Bendemeer due to car and truck crash, east of Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRASH: Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash near Walcha. Photo: File

A CRASH between a car and a truck has closed a highway east of Tamworth as ambulance paramedics and rescue helicopters respond.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.