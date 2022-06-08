A CRASH between a car and a truck has closed a highway east of Tamworth as ambulance paramedics and rescue helicopters respond.
Emergency services were urgently called to reports the two vehicles had collided on the Oxley Highway near Walcha just after 12pm on Wednesday.
Six ambulances and two rescue helicopters have been tasked to respond to the crash, with reports four people were involved, an Ambulance NSW spokesperson said.
The Oxley Highway has been closed between Walcha and Bendemeer.
Travellers need to detour via Uralla by using the New England Highway and Thunderbolts Way.
The diversion is suitable for all types of vehicles, according to Transport for NSW.
Drivers should avoid the area near the crash scene, which is near Ruby Hills Road, and follow all directions of emergency services.
Updates on the highway closure are available on the LiveTraffic website.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
