Carl Shane Hames' case to progress in Tamworth court on Friday after alleged West Tamworth armed robbery in June 2021

Anna Falkenmire
June 8 2022 - 8:15pm
SHORT DELAY: The man will front Tamworth court later this week and the magistrate ordered the matter must proceed. Photo: File

A BACK-AND-FORTH between lawyers about a man's involvement in a "very old" armed robbery case has delayed its progress in court.

