A BACK-AND-FORTH between lawyers about a man's involvement in a "very old" armed robbery case has delayed its progress in court.
Carl Shane Hames, aged in his 40s, was charged almost a year ago and remains behind bars accused of slashing an elderly man's hand with a machete and demanding cash from him in June 2021.
Tamworth Local Court was told on Wednesday that a little more time was needed for prosecutors to consider a set of amended facts sent through by the defence.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Gemma Ridley told the court the case would be ready to proceed by Friday and the lawyer from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, agreed.
"This matter is just excessively delayed," Ms Ridley said.
Hames has not entered pleas but was expected to - called the committal stage. Industrial action in the public service also threw a spanner in the works on Wednesday as some prison staff walked off the job.
Magistrate Julie Soars said Hames couldn't be committed without appearing on the video link in court, a process made difficult by the action.
"I've been told he will be affected by the strike," Ms Ridley said.
Ms Soars said it was a very old matter.
"I really want to move to committal," she said.
She adjourned the case to Friday and ordered it must proceed on that date.
Bail was not applied for and formally refused.
Hames faces charges of robbery armed with an offensive weapon causing wounding or grievous bodily harm, demanding property with menaces with intent to steal, reckless wounding and stalk or intimidate.
Police allege he robbed and injured a 72-year-old man in West Tamworth.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
