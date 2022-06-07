A SPECIALIST squad of police cracking down on property crime in the New England command has swooped on four teenagers and four adults in the past week.
The eight arrests were made across the Moree, Boggabilla, Inverell and Armidale areas by officers dedicated to the targeted operation, code-named Strike Force Jackal.
The charges laid by the squad last week include drink driving allegations and breaches of bail.
Police in Moree were patrolling just before 9pm on Friday when they pulled over a Toyota ute for a random breath test.
The 30-year-old man behind the wheel is accused of being disqualified from driving when he allegedly returned a positive roadside test.
The police case is the man blew more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit - 0.167 - when he was taken back to Moree Police Station.
He was charged with high-range drink driving, breaching bail and driving while disqualified.
He was slapped with bail conditions and will front court later this month.
Separately, a man accused of drink driving while on a suspended licence was arrested just before 10:30pm the day before, after a random stop in Inverell.
The 49-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi ute allegedly clocked a reading of 0.060 back at the police station and was charged with low-range drink driving, driving while his licence was suspended and breaching bail.
He will front court in late June.
Police zeroed in on a 47-year-old man and 30-year-old woman at a home in Dundurrabin, east of Armidale, on Friday afternoon.
The man was charged with traffic offences, larceny and breaching bail; while the woman faces traffic and property allegations.
Both were bailed ahead of their court dates in Ballina in the coming weeks.
Strike Force Jackal is made up of proactive police from the New England District, the region's enforcement team, highway patrol, the dog squad and the youth command.
A similar squad is operating in the Oxley Police District under Strike Force Western Mongoose.
Investigations continue and anyone with information should contact police.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
