Family home offers open-plan living | 14 Somerset Place, Nemingha

This beautifully presented family home offers everything you could want plus more.
Advertisement
As you walk through the front door you feel that warm, homely feeling that makes this house feel like a home.
The home features modern, open-plan living that flows through the kitchen, dining and living area.
There are four good sized bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, a three-way main bathroom, and the master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.
Downstairs is a large, double lock-up garage with ample room and storage.
This home also features a large sized, low maintenance backyard that is fully fenced, perfect for the safety and privacy of children and pets.
With stunning panoramic views of mountains and valleys, this property really is one of a kind.
14 Somerset Place is perfectly situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after suburb of Nemingha.
This property is a well-presented family home that will suit your every desire.
Enjoy all the benefits of country living such as safety and peacefulness, while still only being minutes from all necessary amenities Tamworth has to offer such as shopping centres, schools, parks and the Tamworth CBD. It really is the best of both worlds. This property is a rare find and won't last long in today's market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.