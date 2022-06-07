The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

East Tamworth power outage: More than 1000 residents impacted after Essential Energy network 'fault'

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated June 7 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Power outage impacting more than 1000 residents after network 'fault'

MORE than 1000 residents in East and North Tamworth are without power due to a fault in Essential Energy's electricity network.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.