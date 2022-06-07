Power outage impacting more than 1000 residents after network 'fault'

MORE than 1000 residents in East and North Tamworth are without power due to a fault in Essential Energy's electricity network.
Essential Energy's operations manager for the Northern Tablelands, Mark Summers, said the unplanned outage is impacting 1677 customers.
Power was lost just after 12pm, and Essential Energy crews are currently responding to the outage.
"Network protection equipment activated at 12.07pm after detecting a fault on the high voltage electricity network," he said in a statement.
"Crews were dispatched immediately to fault find on the network.
"Currently, they are yet to discover the cause of the fault. At this time an estimated restoration time can not be provided."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
