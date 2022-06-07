THE shortage of carers in the Tamworth region has reached a critical level, according to recent data, with 17 in every 1000 children living in out of home care.
The figures, from the Department of Communities and Justice NSW, are almost double the state average, with nine in every 1000 children across NSW living in the state care system.
Advertisement
To try to address the shortage, foster care service My Forever Family NSW is visiting Tamworth to raise awareness about the need for more people to become involved in caring for children.
The organisation trains and advocates for foster carers, guardians and adoptive parents who bring stability to the lives of children and young people in care.
Spokesperson Michelle Stacpoole said they're searching for singles, couples, and families who can offer something different to a child in care.
"Being a carer for kids is not a one size fits all. There are many ways you can help children thrive," she said.
My Forever Family NSW will hold a free information session at the Tamworth Services Club on Thursday, June 9 from 5:30pm, to educate people on how to become a carer.
READ ALSO:
"These sessions are an opportunity to ask questions about becoming a part-time carer in an open and relaxed setting, and to chat directly with those who have lived experience as carers," she said.
"It's a chance for people considering becoming carers to understand the next steps and we also welcome people who are considering this option for the future to come along and find out more."
The session will provide information on the different options of care available and will be an opportunity to ask questions of local agencies and hear the first-hand experiences of others.
Ms Stacpoole said across NSW, there are currently 16,160 children living in out-of-home care.
"While there will be a focus on information about part-time care for children and young people in the local community, there are many different types of care options available to suit individual and family circumstances, all of which will be covered," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.