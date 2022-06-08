IF DOCTOR Devika Kumari hadn't been swayed into changing her plan to move to Melbourne, Better Health South Tamworth would have been forced to close its doors.
The practice was only able to secure Dr Kumari for two years because of a $25,000 grant, otherwise, she would be strutting down Flinders instead of Peel Street.
Advertisement
"The practice is nice, and they are very supportive and they have provided me lots of other facilities as well, providing housing facilities and the allowances," she said.
READ MORE:
The practice has struggled "a thousand times" to secure a GP, practice coordinator Sue Pring told the Leader.
"If I had another five doctors here, they would still all be busy."
Seven GPs like Dr Kumari have been snapped up by practices across the region thanks to an initiative by the Public Health Network (PHN) to address shortages.
A 'welcome ambassador' - a free service to immerse the doctors into their new regional communities - is being provided.
It's hoped this will combat doctors failing to connect with communities, one of the things keeping health professionals away.
It's all about the cost associated with relocating a family, Ms Pring said.
"That's why we need doctors to relocate to the area, not just be here for a little while, and that's what the grant helps us with, because you want that continuation of care," she said.
"And that's what we want to be able to show GPs, you're not just moving to a job, you're moving to a community."
Community is what binds people to these towns, manager for rural health access and development at the PHN, Annabelle Williams said.
"Practices are going above and beyond to attract and retain GPs," she said.
No stranger to the bush, Dr Kumari previously worked at Bridge Medical Practice and Narrabri District Hospital.
The proximity to Tamworth hospital and specialty doctors means a lot of the responsibilities she had in Narrabri are alleviated.
She was attracted to Tamworth because of the multicultural population and good schools for her son.
"For the time being, because my son is going to school here and I don't like to change his school very often, that's why I want to stay one place for at least five years," she said.
Advertisement
"My plan is to stay here and see, if not any problems, any troubles to me, I like to stay."
The GPs are headed to practices in Quirindi, Narrabri, Taree, Wee Waa, Glen Innes and Tamworth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.