The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Moree return to the winner's circle with 60-30 win over Manilla

Updated June 6 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Relieving win: Moree returned to the winner's circle in emphatic fashion on Sunday. Photo: Cady Biddle

Joe Wade and Jamie Sampson both pursed try trebles as the Moree Boars won a high-scoring clash with Manilla at Boughton Oval on Sunday to join North Tamworth, Kootingal and Dungowan atop the Group 4 first grade table.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.