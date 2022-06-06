Joe Wade and Jamie Sampson both pursed try trebles as the Moree Boars won a high-scoring clash with Manilla at Boughton Oval on Sunday to join North Tamworth, Kootingal and Dungowan atop the Group 4 first grade table.
Adrian Smith and Jason Saunders also crossed for doubles in the 60-30 win, which took the Boars to second on for and against behind North Tamworth.
Advertisement
After suffering back-to-back losses Boars captain-coach Ben Williams told Group 4 Media after the match it was "good to be back in the winner's circle".
"We had a few out and Holt (Cubis) was a late pullout as well," he said.
READ ALSO:
Among those they were missing were Michael Watton (work) and Brenton Cochrane (suspension).
Williams noted Josh Girard's effort, backing up from reserve grade (they pulled him off with about 15 minutes to go) to start for first grade.
"He had a good stint too, did a good job for us," he said.
Hooker Cameron Rogers topped the best and fairest points.
Williams said Sampson "had a big game at half-back too", pushing in from fullback to the playmaking role for Watton. He thought Brett Wright and Zac Sampson also had big games.
"But everyone was good, they all clicked and stepped up," he said.
MOREE 60 (Joe Wade 3, Jamie Sampson 3, Adrian Smith 2, Jason Saunders 2, Jovan Raveneau tries, Smith 8gls) d MANILLA 30 (Michael Giles 2, Dylan Walker, Jarmarley Jerrard, Adam Ruttley, Reece Austin tries, Mitch Doring 3gls) G4 B&F: 3 Jamie Sampson (Mor), 2 Michael Giles (Man), 1 Brett Wright (Mor).
GROUP 4 FIRST GRADE TABLE (For and against in brackets along with Points Differential): North Tamworth 12 (260-130 PD +130), Moree 12 (278-186 PD +92), Dungowan 12 (248-158 PD +90), Kootingal 12 (234-190 PD +44), Narrabri 10 (228-188 PD +40), Boggabri 10 (224-246 PD -22), Gunnedah 6 (198-260 PD -62), Werris Creek 6 (196-274 PD -78), Manilla 0 (158-430 PD -272)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.