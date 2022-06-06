Golfers from across the region and further afield will tee off at the Tamworth Golf Club on Tuesday morning for the 80th North and North West District Ladies Golf Association championships.
The annual tournament will run through to Thursday and has drawn 157 entries for the two-day individual stroke play event and 144 for the foursomes championships on the third day.
The field for the individual tournament includes 12 players with a handicap of nine or less. Merewether's Dominique Kelly is the lowest marker on four with defending champion Terese Munro (Moree) and Mary-Anne Macklinshaw (Longyard) both off five.
Running since 1933 following the formation of the the N&NWDLGA the previous year, with a break between 1941 and 1950 due to the Second World War, the tournament is currently played on a rotational basis at either Tamworth, Gunnedah, the Longyard, Narrabri or Moree.
This year will see the Open Western Cup incorporated into the competition, which is for the lowest scratch score for the two-day event.
Golfers from 23 clubs - 11 from the N&NW district and 12 from outside the district - will take to the fairways, travelling from as far away as Grafton, Merriwa and Newcastle.
Of the 11 N&NW based clubs - Barraba, Coonabarabran, Gunnedah, Longyard, Manilla, Moree, Narrabri, Quirindi, Tamworth, Wee Waa and Werris Creek - the host club have the biggest contingent with 45 players.
Other players are coming from Armidale, Belmont, Cypress Lakes, Grafton, Kurri Kurri, Maitland, Merewether, Merriwa, Newcastle, Pacific Dunes, Scone and Singleton.
Tournament secretary Jenny Taylor said it is great to have so many visitors from the other districts.
"We are looking forward to a successful and enjoyable tournament and hope that the weather will be kind to us," Taylor said.
She also thanked the Elders Insurance Moree for their ongoing support through their continuing sponsorship.
