Golf: Tamworth to host 2022 North & North West District Ladies Golf Association annual tournament

Updated June 6 2022 - 7:15am, first published 4:00am
Teeing off: The North & North West District Ladies Golf Association's annual championships will be played in Tamworth on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Shutterstock

Golfers from across the region and further afield will tee off at the Tamworth Golf Club on Tuesday morning for the 80th North and North West District Ladies Golf Association championships.

