The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Diocese of Armidale mark Catholic Schools Week despite strike and score well in NAPLAN

Vanessa Arundale
By Vanessa Arundale
June 6 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Catholic Schools across the New England and North West celebrated Catholic Schools Week last month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Arundale

Vanessa Arundale

Senior Journalist Northern Tablelands and North West

Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.